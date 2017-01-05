Reda Benson Jenkins of the Bonneville Park Ward, Pocatello Idaho East Stake, turned 100 on Aug. 15.

Reva Elizabeth Welker Webb of the Catalina Ward, Tucson Arizona North Stake, turned 106 on Dec. 10.

Lowell Peter Hicks of the Yalecrest 2nd Ward, Salt Lake Bonneville Stake, turned 103 on Dec. 23.

Jane Petty of the Wasatch 4th Ward, Wasatch Utah Stake, turned 100 on Dec. 23.

Ruth Jensen Demsher of the Midvale 11th Ward, Midvale Utah North Stake, turned 100 on Dec. 31.

Elsie Beckert Fuhriman of the Lorin Farr 1st Ward, Odgen Utah Lorin Farr Stake, turned 100 on Jan 3.

Colin Delahunty of the Bountiful House Branch, Bountiful Utah Stake, turned 100 on Jan. 5.

Helen Venis of the Desert Ward, Amity Idaho Stake, turned 100 on Jan. 5.

Philip Bergeson of the Oak Lane Ward, Layton Utah Kays Creek Stake, turns 100 on Jan. 10.