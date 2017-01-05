Woodrow Wilson and Alice Branson Hartman were married 73 years ago, on Dec. 23, 1943, in Lost River, West Virginia. They were later sealed in the Washington D.C. Temple. They are members of the Franklin Ward, Waynesboro Virginia Stake.

J.R. and Theda Polson Hirschi were married 70 years ago, on Dec. 27, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Jennings Lane Ward, Centerville Utah Stake. They are parents of seven children and have 31 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren.

David and Norene Wray were married 72 years ago, on Dec. 30, 1944, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the West Bountiful 3rd Ward, West Bountiful Utah Stake. They are the parents of five children and have 25 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

A. Keith and Ruth M. Brown were married 70 years ago, on Jan. 1, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Woodruff Ward, Long Beach California East Stake, and during the summer, of the Thayne 2nd Ward, Thayne Wyoming Stake. They are the parents of three children and have nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Henry Paris and LaMell Farr Ashcroft were married 70 years ago, on Jan. 2, 1947, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Alta Mesa Ward, Mesa Arizona Alta Mesa Stake. They are the parents of nine children and have 58 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Gerald Niels and Rhea Jenkins Andersen were married 70 years ago, on Jan. 8, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the American Fork 38th Ward, American Fork Utah Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 19 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren.