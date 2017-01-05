James Robert Young, 79, who presided over the Arequipa Peru Mission from 1986-1989, died on Dec. 4, 2016, in Lehi, Utah.
Margie Williams Bird, 95, who served with her husband, Hugh V. Bird, as he presided over the Canada Winnipeg Mission from 1982-1985, died on Dec. 27, 2016, in Orem, Utah.
William R. Simpson, 81, who presided over the Colombia South Carolina Temple from 2002-2005, died on Dec. 27, 2016, in Greenville, South Carolina.
Ralph O. Bradley, 96, who served as president of the North Carolina Charlotte Mission from 1982-1985, as president of the Washington D. C. Temple from 1993-1996, as a Regional Representative and president of the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission, died on Dec. 22, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
