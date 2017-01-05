From Mormon Newsroom

Excitement filled the air as students of the Tuol Kdey Secondary School and Chorm Commune (near the Vietnam border) Memot District in Cambodia found shiny bicycles lined up in straight rows, parked under the shade of the trees surrounding their school yard.

LDS Charities donated 500 bicycles in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from the capital city of Phnom Penh — Dr. Theng Chan-Sangvar, Under Secretary of State and Cabinet Director, along with His Excellency Dr. Meng Bunnarith, Deputy Director, representing the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.

Also traveling to participate in the ceremony were eight senior missionary couples who are serving the people of Cambodia.

Guest speaker, Minister Dr. Theng Chan-Sangvar, expressed appreciation on behalf of the local authority, the school director and parents. “These bikes will be a very important tool of transportation for our kids. Your donation is crucial for the success of their study.”

For the ceremony, an outside auditorium was created in the middle of the school yard by rows and rows of red chairs set for students, teachers and parents. Colorful signs marked the VIP designated seating for teachers, school administrators and honored guests, who had traveled from Phnom Penh to participate in the special program.

The occasion and purpose of the program is to bless students while reducing the hardship for many who have long distances to travel in order to attend school each day.

“I am happy to accept this wonderful gift in behalf of all of us here today,” said one young student. “I wish to tell you that we will grow up strong like bamboo shoots.”