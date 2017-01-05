AMERICAN FORK — The American Fork Police Department will begin holding monthly meetings where residents can meet with department employees, learn important safety tips and ask questions.

The first meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at City Hall, 51 E. Main. Subsequent meetings will be held at the same time and place on the second Wednesday of each month.

During January’s meeting Sgt. Josh Christensen will discuss what citizens should do if there is an active shooter nearby.

In addition, the police department is looking for volunteers to participate in its neighborhood watch program. Volunteers will work closely with their neighborhood police officer and receive training on how to help keep their neighborhoods safe.

Interested parties should fill out an application at afcity.org/925/Neighborhood-Watch.