There's nothing like getting stuck in the snow to get those wheels turning, as one Utah man found out Tuesday.

Provo resident Cody Bringham got stuck in the snow not once, but twice in the same spot in one day.

"Following heavy snowfall on Monday, Bringham left his house to go pick up something from his office when he got stuck on University Ave. north of 880 North," Utah Valley 360 reported.

Thankfully, help wasn't far away.

A cop came up and helped him out. Bringham then went about his business, but on the way back home, got stuck again in the same spot.

About "30 seconds later," the same officer "rolled up and got out of his car, put on his gloves, and started pushing me out," Bringham said in a Facebook video he shot after the encounter.

The video can be viewed below.

Just had a disturbing run-in with a police officer in Provo, Utah. Don't know his name but had to get this out there. *UPDATE (Officer's name is Austin Williams of the Provo Police Department). Posted by Cody Bringham on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

However, his first thoughts about the incident were far from pleasant — he thought he was getting pulled over for blocking traffic.

“What was really disturbing was I’m starting to develop this mentality of fear towards police officers because that’s what I see on the news and that’s what I see on social media, those are the stories that get traction, and I don't think thats right,” he said. "When we over generalize and assume that every police officer is evil, thats wrong"

He finished his video by expressing his appreciation for both local and national police officers.

The video has been viewed over 519,000 times and has been shared on Facebook more than 7,300 times.

He also encouraged people to share videos and stories online that protray law enforcement in a positive light.

"Bringham says there are two solutions to negative attitudes toward police officers: obeying the law and have a better attitude towards police officers by sharing positive stories," Utah Valley 360 wrote.

“We need to turn police officers back into heroes instead of villains,” Bringham said.