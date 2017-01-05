SOUTH SALT LAKE — The City Council is looking to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Councilwoman Debbie Snow.

To qualify, an individual must be a registered voter and a current resident who has lived in the city for 12 consecutive months.

Applications, which are available at southsaltlakecity.com, must be submitted with a resume no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Applications should be submitted in person to the Recorder’s Office, 220 E. Morris Ave.

The council will review the applications and interview candidates at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, before making a final decision later that night.