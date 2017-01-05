NEW STAKES

Five new stakes have been created.

A new stake has been created from the Snowflake Arizona and Taylor Arizona stakes. The Centennial Arizona Stake, which consists of the Casa Linda, Cottonwood, Heritage, Snowflake 2nd, Snowflake 3rd, Snowflake 4th and Willow wards, was created by Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder K. Mark Frost, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the Hurst Texas Stake. The Fort Worth Texas North Stake, which consists of the Fossil Ridge, Highland Station, Hurst 3rd, Park Glen 1st, Park Glen 2nd and Saginaw wards, was created by Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Carlos Villarreal, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the João Pessoa Brazil Torre and João Pessoa Brazil stakes. The João Pessoa Brazil Centro Stake, which consists of the Bela Vista, Colinas do Sul, Costa e Silva, Das Indústrias, Jardim Veneza and João Pessoa wards, was created by Elder Cláudio R. M. Costa, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sérgio Luis Carboni, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the Cambridge Massachusetts Stake. The North Shore Massachusetts Stake, which consists of the Lynn Branch and the Billerica, Lawrence, Lynnfield, Methuen, Revere 1st and Revere 2nd wards, was created by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Grant C. Bennett, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the St. George Utah Little Valley Stake. The St. George Utah Crimson Ridge Stake, which consists of the Cottonwood, Desert Edge, Mulberry, Silkwood and Sycamore wards, was created by Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder J. Kevin Ence, an Area Seventy.

CENTENNIAL ARIZONA STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Alan Neil DeWitt, 56, chief medical officer, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center; wife, Linda Russell DeWitt. Counselors — Scott Allen McNeil, 46, self employed; wife, Donna Ann Henderson McNeil. Dwight Scott Burt, 57, safety coordinator, PFFJ; wife, Sherri Lyn Palmer Burt.

FORT WORTH TEXAS NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Shawn Michael Furniss, 47, national director, Daiichi Sankyo Inc.; wife, Victoria Mary Jensen Furniss. Counselors — Hector Grajeda-Acosta, 50, pediatrician; wife, Rosa Isela Paredes-Curiel. David Carl Sheperd, 52, director, BNSF Railway; wife, Sarah Gay Mann Sheperd.

JOÃO PESSOA BRAZIL CENTRO STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Lehi de Oliveira Barbosa, 45, consultant, SER Educacional; wife, Rosemary Porto Alves Barbosa. Counselors — Maciel Teófilo Siqueira, 47, quality inspector, Volkswagen; wife, Ana Lúcia de Medeiros Siqueira. Belco Ivo Monteiro da Silva, 43, quality inspector, Amazonas; wife, Maria de Fátima Morais Alves.

NORTH SHORE MASSACHUSETTS STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Michael James Kruckenberg, 45, director of engineering, Ambra Health; wife, Heidi Rebecca Adams Kruckenberg. Counselors — Nathan Guild Kennedy, 43, supply chain executive, Baytherm; wife, Katie Dawn Pierson Kennedy. Scott Edward Malstrom, 53, scientist, M.I.T.; wife, Greta Ruth Streeter Malstrom.

ST. GEORGE UTAH CRIMSON RIDGE STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Jeffrey R. Ricks, 59, optometric physician; wife, Linda K. Walker Ricks. Counselors — John Jacob Powell, 53, physician assistant; wife, Lisa Peterson Powell. Richard Henry Stehmeier, 59, airport director; wife, Georgia Faye Clester Stehmeier.

REORGANIZED STAKES

PRICE UTAH YSA STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Frank James Peczuh, 54, owner, Peczuh Printing; succeeding Douglas C. Rasmussen; wife, Brenda Peczuh. Counselors — Jared Hansen, 45, construction management, Jones and Demille Engineering; wife, Lauralee Jense Hansen. Neal Lynn Peacock, 59, teacher; wife, Gwen Cook Peacock.

REXBURG IDAHO HENRY’S FORK STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — William John Dalling, 40, principal engineer, Bechtel Marine Propulsion; succeeding Robert D. Marcum; wife, Heidi Jane Galbronit Dalling. Counselors — Rick LaVall Hirschi, 49, professor, BYU-Idaho; wife, Suzette Godfrey Hirschi. William Nephi Gibson, 43, electrician; wife, Colleen Schenk Gibson.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 2ND STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Richard Collins Dyer, 53, tax director, Melaleuca Inc.; succeeding Gary L. Marshall; wife, Erin Laureen Smith Dyer. Counselors — Fernando Rodrigo Castro, 53, full-time faculty, BYU-Idaho; wife, Nora del Carmen Mendez Castro. Michael Brent Shirley, 46, sales representative, AstraZeneca Pharmeceuticals; wife, Hilary Beth Kissell Shirley.

SANTA FE ARGENTINA STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Juan Manuel Games Kiener, 38, self-employed; succeeding Carlos A. Carlotta; wife, Erica Marcela Canteros. Counselors — Joaquin Hernán Ojeda Vasques, 33, facilities manager for the Church; wife, Blanca Eliana Quiroga. Ricardo José Angulo, 49, treasury supervisor, Prosegur; wife, Guadalupe Chamorro.

SAPPORO JAPAN STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Kumagai Masashi, 53, doctor; succeeding Hiroyuki Yamamoto; wife, Itou Shinobu. Counselors — Hiroshi Kanda, 51, temple recorder, Sapporo Japan Temple; wife, Kazayo Fakuda Kanda. Hideki Yamaguchi, 42, regular staff, Fuji Electric Systems Co.; wife, Yuko Rikuno.

SHIZUOKA JAPAN STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Mikihito Suzuki, 46, group leader, ROHM Semiconductor; succeeding Kazuyuki Hizume; wife, Kayo Suzuki. Counselors — Yoshio Miwa, 64, CEO, CTR Miwa; wife, Norie Miwa. Takahisa Watanabe, 43, group leader, Forever Living Products Japan; wife, Janko Watanabe.