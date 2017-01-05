The famous 10,000-pound monster trucks with their 2,000 horsepower engines will help roar in the New Year Jan. 6-7 at Vivint Arena, as the first stop of 2017 in Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series.

“Any city we’ve gone to, the people have just loved the new tour, so we’re excited to bring it to Salt Lake,” monster truck driver Tyler Groth told the Deseret News in a phone interview.

Groth will be one of eight drivers participating in this show with the various trucks including Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Zombie, New Earth Authority (N.E.A.) and Scooby-Doo. Groth will be driving the Zombie truck, while his twin brother, Travis, will be driving N.E.A., according to a news release.

The 33-year-old driver from Gig Harbor, Washington, has been driving monster trucks with his brother since 2010, after working on the trucks for some time beforehand. The brothers toured all over the United States for 35 weekends in 2016. Salt Lake City is the first stop of 2017, and Groth said that everybody is excited to get this series started.

“Everybody wants to win the first weekend so that they can get a good start on the points,” Groth said.

Points are accumulated throughout the series, according to monsterjam.com. After performing in 10 different cities, a champion will be crowned at their final stop in Fresno, California, in early March, and that champion will get the opportunity to participate in the Monster Jam World Finals XVIII in Las Vegas March 23-25.

In addition to the monster trucks, each driver will be driving two additional vehicles during the show, an ATV and a speedster, making for a diverse show that Groth said gives something for everyone to enjoy, even people who aren’t a fan of monster trucks specifically, as the other vehicles focus more on head-to-head racing. With the ATVs, all eight drivers will be on the track at the same time.

Among the eight drivers participating in this show will be two female drivers (Cynthia Gauthier and Myranda Cozad), which Groth said is becoming more common as Monster Jam continues to find more females who are interested in driving. Many come from backgrounds such as ATV, off-road and drag racing, which in turn has brought more fans to Monster Jam with the crossover between the sports.

Gauthier will be driving the Monster Mutt Dalmatian and Cozad will be driving the Scooby-Doo truck, according to the news release.

The best part of the show for Groth are the pit parties where kids get to go onto the track, see the obstacles and meet all of the drivers. The pit party in the upcoming Salt Lake show will take place before the Saturday afternoon show only, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Two of the monster trucks will be on display leading up to the show. More details can be found at monsterjam.com.

If you go …

What: Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series

When: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 6-7, 7 p.m., and 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple

How much: $20-$50

Web: monsterjam.com