Classic movies starring James Dean, Gary Cooper, Harold Lloyd, Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae, and a film that is revived a couple of times each year, “Singin’ in the Rain,” are among vintage flicks to be shown in local theaters during the month of January.

Debbie Reynolds, who died last week at age 84, was just 19 when she was paired with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor for “Singin’ in the Rain,” and though she wasn’t much of a dancer when rehearsals began, you wouldn’t know it from her wonderful song-and-dance performance as she holds her own with two of the best in the business.

• “Ramona” (1928, b/w, silent). Filmed largely on location in Zion National Park, this star-crossed romantic tragedy set in colonial California focuses on the loves and losses suffered by a Native American “half-breed” (Dolores Del Rio) due to the mistreatment of her people by white settlers. A lost film for many years, a print was recently discovered in Prague and restored by the Library of Congress. Blaine Gale provides live organ accompaniment. (Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft)

• “Carousel” (1956). Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae star in this gorgeous, filmed-on-location adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway musical about a doomed romance and a penitent afterlife resolution. Jones and MacRae’s one-year-later follow-up to “Oklahoma!” was another big hit. This showing comes from Fathom Events. (Sunday, Jan. 8, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “Princess Mononoke” (1997, PG-13, Japanese, dubbed in English). This Japanese animated fantasy (aimed at adults) from Hayao Miyazaki tells of a young warrior struck down by a curse while defending his village. He goes on a journey to save himself but winds up in a war between humans and forest demons. This showing comes from Fathom Events. (Monday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., dubbed in English, Cinemark Theatres)

• “Sergeant York” (1941, b/w). A religious pacifist is drafted into World War I but insists he won’t take a life. However, in the heat of battle, he is forced to kill 28 German soldiers — and manages to capture 132 as prisoners. Alvin York became the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor, and for his portrayal of the real-life World War I hero, Gary Cooper won his first Oscar (11 years later he would win again for “High Noon”). With Walter Brennan and Joan Leslie. (Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” (1991, G). This is the true story of Sonora Webster Carver, an orphan in the 1930s who ran away, joined a carnival and gained fame as a stuntwoman, diving on a horse from a 40-foot tower into a pool of water. Tragedy strikes but doesn’t slow her down. Gabrielle Anwar is charming as Sonora and Cliff Robertson is striking as her Buffalo Bill Cody-style mentor. (Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m., free, Salt Lake City Library)

• “It Started with Eve” (1941, b/w). The last wish of a dying millionaire (Charles Laughton) is to meet the fiancée of his son (Robert Cummings). When she’s unavailable, the son hires a hat check girl (Deanna Durbin) to play the role — but then Dad recovers! Laughton and Durbin make an unlikely team, but they have delightful comic chemistry in this low-key screwball farce. (Friday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., free, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University, Provo)

• “Singin’ in the Rain” (1951). This is quite simply the best musical comedy ever, with memorable songs and hilarious gags set against Hollywood’s 1927 transition from silent to sound movies. Kelly, Reynolds, O’Connor and Jean Hagen are all in top form. This film is presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. (Sunday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “Rudy” (1993, PG). Small, lightweight and poor, Rudy Ruettiger (perfectly played by Sean Astin, years before The Lord of the Rings) yearns to play football for Notre Dame, an impossible dream that he eventually achieves through hard work, tenacity and sheer stubbornness. This is a terrific only-in-America true story from the filmmakers of “Hoosiers.” (Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “A Sailor-Made Man” (1921, b/w, silent). After an idle playboy (Harold Lloyd) is turned down when he proposes marriage — because he’s, well, an idle playboy — he joins the Navy to prove himself. Eventually, he does so by rescuing his kidnapped ladylove (Mildred Davis, Lloyd’s regular foil, and two years later, his wife). This very funny, gag-filled farce is considered Lloyd’s first feature-length comedy, though it’s a scant 45 minutes. Blaine Gale provides live organ accompaniment. (Thursday-Friday, Jan. 19-20, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft)

• “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955). James Dean is the quintessential 1950s crazy, mixed-up teenager in this classic exploration of the generation gap. Dean’s iconic role in this film has kept his image alive for decades after his untimely death. Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo, Dennis Hopper and Nick Adams co-star. (Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “Houseboat” (1958). This is a light romantic comedy about a State Department worker estranged from his family who tries to reconcile with his children after their mother dies. Through convoluted plotting, he hires a housekeeper who can neither cook nor clean and they all wind up living on a rickety houseboat. There's not much on paper, but sheer star power, in the form of Cary Grant and Sophia Loren, keeps this one afloat. (Tuesday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “Smoky” (1946). Fred MacMurray is a cowhand with a dark secret who develops a relationship with the title stallion, owned by rancher Anne Baxter. This is the enduring story of a man and a horse whose bond survives tragedy and separation. It is beautifully photographed in Technicolor on locations that include Kanab and Zion National Park. This is a rare opportunity to see a movie that has never been on home video. (Friday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., free, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University, Provo)

• “Dirty Dancing” (1987, PG-13). A teenage girl (Jennifer Grey) comes of age in 1963 at a Catskills resort where she is smitten by the hunky dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) and confronted with the soap opera lives of those around her. Jerry Orbach and Cynthia Rhodes stand out in the supporting cast. This film is presented by Fathom Events. (Sunday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2 and 7 p.m., Cinemark Theatres)

• “You’re in the Navy Now” (1951, b/w). Gary Cooper stars in this uneven military comedy about a new officer assigned to an experimental ship with an inexperienced crew. Jack Webb and Eddie Albert co-star, and it's notable for the film debuts of Lee Marvin and Charles Bronson. (Tuesday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem)

• “The Winning of Barbara Worth” (1926, b/w, silent). Vilma Banky is the title character in this beautifully photographed, epic romantic Western, wooed by a suave engineer (Ronald Colman), much to the chagrin of her cowboy boyfriend (Gary Cooper, in his first significant role after bit parts in 20 pictures). Blaine Gale provides live organ accompaniment. (Thursday-Friday, Feb. 2-3, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft)

Chris Hicks is the author of "Has Hollywood Lost Its Mind? A Parent’s Guide to Movie Ratings." He also writes at www.hicksflicks.com and can be contacted at hicks@deseretnews.com.