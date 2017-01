TAYLORSVILLE — The city will host a four-session ham radio course designed to provide participants with the materials and understanding of the technology required to pass the Federal Communications Commission’s technician license exam.

The courses will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 27, 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., including the exam session.

The $45 fee covers the cost of the exam, the course manual and door prizes. Registration is required at taylorsvilleut.gov.