TAYLORSVILLE â€” The city will host a four-session ham radio course designed to provide participants with the materials and understanding of the technology required to pass the Federal Communications Commissionâ€™s technician license exam.

The courses will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 27, 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., including the exam session.

The $45 fee covers the cost of the exam, the course manual and door prizes. Registration is required at taylorsvilleut.gov.