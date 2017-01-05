Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News features department and Ok.com. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations are included.

After more than 100 years, Sherlock Holmes, the creation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, continues to intrigue the minds of readers and viewers. Investigate crimes, foil evil plots and triumph over evil with mystery stories to celebrate the birthday of the famous detective. Here are some detective movies for families to consider.

Amazon Video: "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events"

In this movie based off of books, three orphans go to live with their eccentric relative, Count Olaf. The children discover he is only after their inheritance they and run away to their aunt and uncle, but Olaf is always on their trail. The Dove Foundation awarded "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" its "Family-Approved" seal for ages 12 and over and noted the "dark comedy" contains amazing acting by Jim Carrey with moments that are "laugh-out-loud funny." The website cautions that the film may frighten young children. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 9 and older. Netflix's "A Series Of Unfortunate Events" will release on Jan. 13. The Netflix Original series starring Neil Patrick Harris will be rated PG. The website notes that the series will follow the Baudelaire orphans as they "face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets."

Amazon Video: "The Great Mouse Detective"

Basil of Baker Street lives under the residence of Sherlock Holmes and emulates the famous detective. When young Olivia's father is kidnapped by the evil Ratigan, she enlists the help of Basil, Dr. Dawson and Holmes' hound, Toby. MovieGuide.org calls the film "a delightful ... animated classic" that is "clever, funny, sophisticated and, at its conclusion, terrifically exciting." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 8 and older.

iTunes: "Harriet the Spy"

Harriet records her observations of neighbors and friends in her spy notebook. But when her friends find out, she must make things right. Parent Previews said the movie provides "an accurate view of life as seen by a sixth grader," and recommends parents watch the film with their children and discuss the character's actions. The film won a Kids' Choice Award according to IMDB.com. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 11 and older.

Netflix: "Nancy Drew"

Nancy Drew follows her father on a business trip and finds evidence surrounding the unsolved crime involving the death of a movie star. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its "Family-Approved" seal for ages 12 and over and said that "girls from 12-80 will enjoy the mystery if they are familiar with the series of books," and the film "will not leave them disappointed." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older.

iTunes: 'Scooby-Doo'

After a breakup, the Mystery Inc. group unexpectedly reunites on Spooky Island to investigate an amusement park that has strange effects on its visitors. Plugged In notes that the central message of the film is "the importance of friendship" and that by the end of the movie "they all realize how much they need each other." Common Sense Media cautions about "intense, scary special effects." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 8 and older.