Among the things to do this week are concerts with Brian Mathias and Hat Trick, the opening of "Fences," community dance classes, classes for couples, monster trucks and RDT's "Emerge."

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Jan. 6-7, 7 p.m.; Jan. 7, 1 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301, W. South Temple, $20-$50 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

Repertory Dance Theatre's Emerge

Jan. 6-7, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 for general, $12 for students and seniors (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Fences"

Jan. 6-21, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $22-$44, contains some vulgar language according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

Dance All Day

Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Brian Mathias, organist

Jan. 8, 8 p.m., Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, free (801-328-8941 or ecclesorganfestival.weebly.com)

Couple LINKS

Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31, 6:15-8:15 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-707-3272 or healthyrelationshipsutah.org)

Hat Trick Trio

Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Community Dance Mashup

Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)