SOUTH JORDAN — City Manager Gary Whatcott recently named Dustin Lewis as the new assistant city manager.

Lewis will replace the Paul Cunningham, the city’s chief of staff, who is set to retire at the end of next month.

Lewis, who has more than 22 years of experience in public service, came to South Jordan after working for Centerville and Blackfoot, Idaho. He served in several roles in South Jordan, mostly in emergency management and most recently as director of administrative services.

Lewis received a master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University.