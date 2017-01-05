BLUFFDALE — City officials are asking for the public’s help in creating a master plan for the city’s transportation needs.

Residents are being asked to take a short survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FPTQG7Z to share their ideas and concerns.

The survey will be open until Wednesday, Jan. 11. Then on Thursday, Jan. 12, the results of the survey will be shared during a meeting at the Bluffdale City Fire Station, 14350 S. 2200 West. The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.