LAS VEGAS — A prominent Las Vegas wills and trusts lawyer who disappeared last month amid state bar allegations that he stole millions of dollars in client funds was indicted and arrested Wednesday on criminal charges that could get him up to 90 years in prison.

Robert Chase Graham, 52, of Las Vegas, was charged with theft, exploitation of vulnerable people and destroying evidence.

Graham is accused of stealing more than $2 million from several clients beginning in July 2013, as well as stealing client computer files twice after abruptly closing his law office last month.

Prosecutor Jay P. Raman said investigators think the amount lost by clients could top $15 million.

Graham, who graduated from the BYU J. Reuben Clark School of Law and had offices in Utah and Colorado, was booked into the Clark County Jail on $5 million bail pending an initial appearance in Clark County District Court.

His defense attorney, Lance Hendron, didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A statement by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors quickly sought an indictment to ensure that evidence would be preserved.

Graham, a Nevada lawyer since September 1992, was a frequent television advertiser before shutting down his Lawyers West probate services firm and laying off employees on Dec. 2.

The Nevada State Bar filed a misconduct complaint against Graham on Dec. 8, and the Nevada Supreme Court on Dec. 9 temporarily suspended his license pending the outcome of the professional disciplinary proceedings.

The court said letting Graham practice law posed a "substantial threat of serious harm to the public."

Graham later contacted the local Las Vegas Review-Journal, which reported he expressed remorse that his business failed.