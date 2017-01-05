SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Mia Love said President-elect Donald Trump told her in a phone call that he wants Utahns to know he loves and thanks them.

The Utah Republican said in a Facebook post that she was "delighted" Trump called her Wednesday and "appreciated how kind, gracious and excited he was about the future."

Love was among the political leaders in Utah who never endorsed her party's presidential nominee and told the Deseret News that she wrote in Vice President-elect Mike Pence for president on her ballot.

But she also said after Trump's win that she was excited to work with him.

In her post, Love said she and Trump "both agreed that we have much to do in the weeks and months ahead and that working together, we can restore American exceptionalism at home and abroad."

Trump, she said in the post, "wanted me to let Utah know that he loves us and said, 'Thank you.'" The president-elect won Utah with 45.5 percent of the vote, his lowest margin of victory in any state.

During the presidential campaign, Trump acknowledged his "tremendous problem' with Utah voters who were uncomfortable with his style and some of his stands, particularly on immigration.

When a videotape surfaced in October of Trump talking in 2005 about making sexual advances on women using graphic terms, many in Utah, including elected officials, backed away from supporting him.

But Trump regained his footing in a state that has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1964 after a visit to Utah from Pence who urged Republicans to "come home" to their party's presidential nominee.

Love and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, were the only members of the state's congressional delegation who never got behind Trump. Both Love and Lee had urged Trump to step down as a presidential candidate because of the videotape.