WEST VALLEY CITY — The city is encouraging residents to attend its Watch Wednesday meeting Jan. 11. The community policing event aims to keep Neighborhood Watch groups and interested residents up to date with training and city information.

Representatives from the city’s neighborhood services office will give a presentation from 6-7 p.m., followed by a meeting with Police Chief Lee Russo, who will answer questions from residents.

The meeting will be held at West Valley City Hall, 3600 S. Constitution Blvd.

For more information, call 801-963-3562.