Bob Gardner clears snow from his driveway in Farmington on Thursday after a storm dumped several inches of powder along the Wasatch Front, leaving commuters to brave slippery, snowpacked roads. The Utah Highway Patrol urged motorists to slow down, keep distance between their vehicle and the one in front of them, and move over for emergency vehicles so troopers and others won't get hit. The snowfall was expected to gradually taper off across the northern half of the state Thursday while intensifying across the central and southern part of the state during the day. A high pressure aloft is expected to bring dry conditions to the Wasatch Front on Friday and Saturday, with highs near 21 and 33, respectively. Forecasters are calling for rain on Sunday with a high near 47.