We are closing in on the midway point of the NBA season and the All-Star break will be here before we know it.

Not only are the Utah Jazz in a position to make the postseason for the first time since the San Antonio Spurs swept them out of the 2012 Playoffs, but as the current fifth seed in the West, they are also in position to have its first All-Star since Deron Williams in 2011.

As a fifth seed, the Jazz are likely to have at least one and maybe two All-Stars. With how stacked the Western Conference is, the big question for Jazz fans is if Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert aren't both selected, which player would be left home? Would it be leading-scorer, Hayward or defensive anchor Gobert? Let's look at the likely All-Star roster and the case for each player.

All-Star format:

Rosters are made up of four backcourt, six front court and two wildcards. The center position in no longer recognized, and two centers are not required to make the team. The trouble is the competition in the West is stiff. Locks in the West backcourt include Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Chris Paul, arguably the four best guards in the NBA. Locks in the front court include Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. That leaves two frontcourt spots and two wildcard spots for Gobert and Hayward.

The competition:

Because the backcourt slots are basically taken, Hayward and Gobert are essentially competing against each other for one of the final four spots. Other notable players competing for these spots include:

Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are the sixth seed, and Gasol has been their best player. I'd be surprised, if in the end, Gasol wasn't on the squad. He's averaging a career-high 19.5 points along with 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals. He has also extended his range to the 3-point line, shooting 41.5 percent from and hitting 43 more so far this season than his next closest season.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard has certainly put up All-Star numbers, but for a team many were picking as a top five or six team in the West, the Blazers have underperformed. Time will tell if the coaches take that out on Lillard. Seems to me that his 27 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game will be enough. His defensive rating is also a career-worst 115, and that is really, really bad. To put that in perspective Harden's career-worst defensive rating is 108.

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Typically, the top three teams in each conference get two All-Stars. The Spurs have the league's second-best record and it is likely that Aldridge, the Spurs' second-best player and his underwhelming numbers (17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks) will make it. His point and rebound averages are lower than any of his last five seasons (All-Star seasons).

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

If ever there is a time a team will earn four All-Stars it is when there is clearly a team with the league's best record and there are four legitimately deserving players. Thompson sits on the bubble, which is crazy considering his explosive display of 60 points in three quarters earlier this season. Still, Thompson does little more than score and his scoring, assisting, rebounding and shooting numbers are all down from his last two All-Star seasons. Also, his defensive rating is worst than any season since his rookie year.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Green may be the Warriors' most important player. If the coaches value his intangibles over stats, then he will make his second straight appearance. His scoring, assists and rebounds are all down from last year. His shooting numbers are down 4.4 percent from the floor and 6.1 percent down from the 3-point line. I would be surprised to see Green on the team.

Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Will this be the third straight year that Griffin missed out on the midseason classic? Averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists on 48 percent shooting, will it be enough when he has already missed 10 games and the Clippers have slipped in the standings?

The case for both Jazzmen:

Playoff teams generally get an All-Star, sometimes two. Elite teams get three All-Stars and rarely four. The Jazz will get one for sure, but after looking at the other candidates, I can't help but think that both Hayward and Gobert will make the team.

One factor that will determine how many All-Star spots the Jazz will get is how many Warriors will get the nod. If the Jazz earn one All-Star, I can't help but believe it should be Gobert. I always thought Hayward would be the next Jazz All-Star, and I hate to think I would be in the position of pushing one player down to make a case for the other. The truth is, both are All-Star worthy, but when I watch the Jazz, Gobert is the Jazz's best player. The Jazz's identity is defense and Gobert is the defensive anchor, while also being the best defensive player in the league. Gobert has a league-leading 97 defensive rating while also leading the league in field-goal percentage, second in blocks, and fifth in double-doubles. Gobert has been better than Gasol, Lillard, Aldridge, Thompson, Green and Griffin.

Hayward is averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals. Hayward's numbers are better than Gasol's, but Gasol is his team's first All-Star and will get the nod before a second Jazz All-Star. I think the coaches will give the Spurs a second All-Star before the Jazz. That makes Hayward competing for the last spot against Lillard, Thompson and Green. His numbers are not better than Lillard's, but the Blazers are 15-21. Hayward's numbers are better than Thompson's and Green's, but the Warriors are 30-5. That means for Hayward to make the team, he'll need to be an injury replacement. Let's hope someone ahead of Hayward can't play in the game.

