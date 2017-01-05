Jazz at Toronto

Today, 5:30 p.m.

Air Canada Centre

TV: ROOT Sports

After a tough road setback in Boston Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz are back on the floor Thursday night when they face off with the Toronto Raptors in Toronto.

The Raptors are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-11 after dropping three of their last four games on a Western Conference road swing.

All-star guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan lead the team. While DeRozan is on pace for a career year, it's Lowry who the Jazz need to keep in check.

Like DeRozan, Lowry is on pace for a career year. Building on back-to-back all-star seasons, he has an improved stat line across the board, averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

His shooting percentages are where his greatest improvement has come. He is connecting on 47.4 percent from the floor (up 4.7 percent), including 44.4 percent from 3-point range (up 5.6 percent) and 85.4 percent from the free-throw line (up 4.3 percent).

Those improved shooting numbers translate into an effective field-goal percentage of 58.5 percent that would shatter his career-high of 51.6 percent.

The Jazz saw Lowry's shooting prowess firsthand in a 104-98 December loss in Salt Lake City when he scored a then season-high 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

While he has always been a talented scorer, now that he has added a more consistent 3-point shot, he is much more difficult to guard.

Trying to slow Lowry down without the services of George Hill and Dante Exum will be the hard part for the Jazz. That leaves the responsibility on the shoulders of Shelvin Mack as well as Raul Neto and Joe Ingles.

For Mack to be successful guarding Lowry, he will need to run Lowry off the 3-point line and force him to shoot mid-range jumpers.

Even though Lowry's shooting numbers have taken a huge jump, his percentage from 16 feet to the 3-point line have taken a dip from last season from 38.6 percent to 38.1 percent, according to Basketball-reference.com.

While he doesn't shoot from that distance on the floor often (just 8.2 percent of his attempts), it is the place where he struggles the most.

As for Mack's role on the offense end, he will need to make shots. He shoots 49 percent on the season in Jazz wins, but just 39.2 percent in their losses.