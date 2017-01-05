CACHE COUNTY — As a result of Wednesday night’s snowstorm, Logan, Box Elder and Cache County schools are canceled Thursday and other districts have announced delays.

The school districts took to social media and their respective websites to inform parents about the snow day.

Below is a list of schools and districts including any closures or delays due to Thursday morning’s weather conditions. The list compiled will be updated as soon as alerts are received.

Capitol Hill Academy, Salt Lake City — Closed

Spectrum Academy, North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove campuses — Two-hour delay

Ogden School District — One-hour delay

Davis School District — Two-hour delay

Provo School District — Two-hour delay

Voyage Academy — Two-hour delay

Dugway K-12 — Two-hour delay

All other schools in Tooele County — Remain on schedule

Bridgerland Applied Technology College, Logan and Brigham City — All classes canceled