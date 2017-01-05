Yardbarker's Shiloh Carder looked at the players who helped their NFL Draft chances in the bowl games, and BYU running back Jamaal Williams made the list.

After talking about Williams' big stats against Wyoming, Carder wrote, "He's not going to be a high-round pick, but can be someone who sticks in the NFL. He runs hard, breaks tackles and has a nose for the end zone."

No Wasatch Cup

Just three years after the Utes and Cougars put the football rivalry on hold, it appears the rugby teams have done the same.

Pat Clifton of Rugby Today shared the news that Wasatch Cup will not be played in 2017.

He wrote, "One of the more decorated rivalries in all of college rugby will not be played in 2016/2017, as Utah and Brigham Young will not be renewing the Wasatch Cup in 2017. The game was typically a sellout and often streamed, with a massive traveling trophy going to the victor."

He then looked at the Cougars' recent success in the match-up, saying, "Since that split season in '10, BYU's margin of victory has pretty steadily improved, with the Cougars beating the Utes by 18 in 2011, 16 in 2012, 20 in 2014, 45 in 2015 and 37 in 2016. In 2013 the rivalry was forced to take a break when the Utah program was suspended, but the match was reinstated the following season."

Jonny Linehan sings Taylor Swift

The BYU Cougars video Twitter page shared Cougar punter Jonny Linehan talking about pop star Taylor Swift before he breaks into song with his rendition of one of her most popular songs.