OGDEN — A man made "several threats" last month to kill Weber State University employees, at one point causing a campus building to be locked down, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Thewodros Wolie Birhanu, 34, is charged in 2nd District Court with three counts of threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony, plus criminal trespass and threat of terrorism causing official or volunteer action, class B misdemeanors.

Birhanu made threats "to intimidate administrative staff at the university to get the student code charges (against him) dropped," court documents say.

On Dec. 21, Birhanu made specific threats to three people before entering the administration building at WSU, "causing the building to go into lockdown," according to the charges. On Dec. 22, he allegedly defied police officers' orders and refused to leave the Weber State campus.

On Dec. 23, "Birhanu made specific threats to cause bodily injury to a WSU administrator if Birhanu's complaints against the university went unresolved," court documents say. The next day, he allegedly sent an email to a Weber State employee "stating that if we wanted to kill people, a trespass notice wouldn't stop him, (as well as) that the university is pushing him to kill people."

Birhanu allegedly gave the employee a three-day "ultimatum" in that email.

On Dec. 28, court documents say Birhanu emailed another university employee "stating he will never leave them, and 'you have to know you will lose one of your body (parts)."

In all, Birhanu is accused of making "several threats" to kill WSU employees "if the charges from the university (were) not dropped," the charges state.

The nature of the student code allegations against Birhanu was unknown Wednesday. Weber State police were not immediately available for comment.

Court records show Birhanu was charged with threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor, criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, on Dec. 23 in Ogden Justice Court. The circumstances of that case aren't detailed in court documents and it wasn't clear Wednesday whether those charges are related to the new allegations.

Birhanu, of Ogden, also pleaded guilty in November 2013 to misdemeanor assault of a police officer and propelling a substance or object at a correctional officer. His criminal history includes multiple convictions for trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Birhanu's initial court appearance in his new case is scheduled for Thursday in Ogden. He is being held in the Weber County Jail.