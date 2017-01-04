They just kept going in. I was just getting open shots, and my teammates were finding me.

LAYTON — As final preseason boys basketball tuneups go, Layton and Roy were locked in a pretty darned good one.

Then the Lancers' Truman Brown found his 3-point shooting stroke, and the Royals could never quite recover.

Brown banged in five 3-pointers, three of them along with a key putback coming in a game-changing 15-5 run in the third quarter, and Layton turned back a spunky Roy High squad 73-63 in the two teams' last non-league game before the begin their respective region schedules next week.

Brown finished with a game-high 21 points, and he scored 11 of them in a decisive third-quarter surge that saw Layton turn its 38-34 lead into a 53-39 advantage with less than three minutes left in the third period.

"They just kept going in," Brown, a junior guard, said of his third-quarter scoring barrage. "I was just getting open shots, and my teammates were finding me."

He buried another 3 later in the third period to help the Lancers maintain a 56-47 margin entering the final frame.

"I know I've gotta come out strong in the third quarter because it's a big part of the game, a turning point in the game," Brown said. "... I just try to be aggressive and try to help my team out as much as I can."

"He's a young man that's capable of that, obviously," Layton coach Kelby Miller said of Brown's big second-half scoring lift. "He had been showing it early in practices, and it just hadn't transferred to games. But as a junior, you don't worry too much about those things; it'll happen for him. And he's been great for us lately.

"If you look at our scorebook, that's kind of when he shines. I think all of his points in the game against Riverton came in the third quarter. I think the guys have done a better job in the second half of finding him or whoever's hot at the time, and that's been something that we talked about. It's a very unselfish group, and whoever get's hot is usually who's gonna get the ball. They've done a good job that way."

Senior forward Braxton Libby added 16 points for Layton (5-4), which lost stellar senior guard Ben Bailey to a torn ACL in the third game of the preseason, while junior center Skyler Turner contributed 10 points, Blake Hansen had nine, and Carson Lomax and Brooks Kokkola chipped in with eight points apiece in the win.

For Roy (8-2), junior Alex Holley had 17 points, nine of them coming in the third quarter, and junior Alex Lamb added 11, nine of those in the fourth period when the Royals rallied to get within three, 62-59, with 4 1/2 minutes left before Hansen and Libby each hit 4 of 4 free throws and Kokkola contributed an old-fashioned three-point play in the final 4:20.

Ryley Carpio was also in double digits for Roy with 10 points in a strong reserve role, with Ben McBride scoring seven and Triston Bitton, Kyrese Rowan and Justin Boley adding six points apiece.

"That's a tough game to play," Coach Miller said. "Roy's been playing good this season; you come off the Christmas break where you didn't play at all — it's been almost two weeks since our last game — and so that's a tough one. But I thought the guys did what they needed to do to get the 'W' tonight.

"Obviously they had been playing well," he said of the Royals. "They had only lost one game coming into this. I knew they were gonna play hard and get after us, and that was good. You always worry about this game, it's a tough one coming off the break. And obviously these guys have been looking forward to region for the last little while.

"The last few years, the recipe has kinda been the same for us — schedule the toughest preseason schedule you can have," said Miller, who guided the Lancers to the 5A state championship in 2015. "I don't know of too many teams that play a harder preseason schedule than we do. And it's a learning experience where you try to grow during that time, and they get us ready for those region battles. And I think we're there, I think we're there."

