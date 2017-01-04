It shows us that we can’t just show up and win, we actually have to work our tails out on the court. We can’t be entitled. We have to come together as a team. But we’ll bounce back for sure.

SANDY — During an 11-0 run early in the third quarter on Wednesday, Lone Peak looked every bit the part as one of the best teams in 5A. The rest of the game was a different story.

Aside from a couple of positive sequences, Lone Peak struggled with consistency offensively in a sloppy 58-45 road victory over Jordan.

“We never really got into a full rhythm tonight. We have a couple things we need to figure out,” said Lone Peak coach David Evans.

Two weeks ago Evans was feeling great about his team after an excellent showing at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, but Wednesday was a bit of a backward step in the last game before Region 4 play starts next week.

Nate Harkness, who led Lone Peak with 19 points, said the game was a bit of a wake-up call despite the win.

“It shows us that we can’t just show up and win, we actually have to work our tails out on the court. We can’t be entitled. We have to come together as a team,” said Harkness. “But we’ll bounce back for sure.”

The blueprint was there in the third quarter. Trailing 23-22 early in the third, Lone Peak ripped off an 11-0 run to open up a 33-23 lead with 4:35 remaining on Harkness’ third 3-pointer of the game.

The previous four baskets during the stretch were all lay-ups as Lone Peak was rewarded for working the ball around offensively.

“We sped up the game, we made a couple of good defensive stops,” said Evans.

Over the next five minutes the Knights continued to try and play fast, but a lot of it was from the perimeter. After Harkness 3-pointer, Lone Peak went 1 of 9 from the field with four turnovers.

Even though Jordan’s shot selection at the other end was just as impatient, it still managed to cut Lone Peak’s lead to 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We settled way too much, we need to be aggressive and get to the rim and get foul calls. We kind of settled and just took any open shot,” said Harkness.

Lone Peak opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to regain the 10-point edge at 40-30 with 6:00 remaining, and it never trailed by less than six the rest of the way.

Cameron Blunck helped Jordan keep it relatively close in the fourth as he scored nine of his team-high 14 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to help the ‘Diggers overcome their 32 percent shooting for the night.