SOUTH SALT LAKE — A pair of crashes, including a 15-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer carrying cattle, closed I-15 in two places Wednesday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported around 9:15 p.m. that a 15-vehicle crash had occurred on southbound I-15 in Tremonton. One of the vehicles was a semi with cattle, meaning the cleanup of that crash "will be a problem," said UHP Sgt. Todd Royce.

All southbound lanes in the area were closed, Royce said, causing delays. Only minor injuries were reported.

At about the same time, UHP confirmed a crash on northbound I-15 in the area of 3200 South in South Salt Lake. That crash briefly closed all northbound lanes and was expected to cause delays of 15 minutes or more for motorists. Only minor injuries were reported in that incident as well, Royce said.

Snowy weather was hitting Salt Lake and Davis counties "pretty hard" Wednesday night, according to Royce. He said extra troopers were called out to handle crashes as a result of the problematic weather.

Meanwhile, northern Utah was also impacted dramatically. The city of Garland in Box Elder County reported receiving 15 inches of snow. The Cache County School District alerted parents that all Thursday classes would be canceled in anticipation of below-zero temperatures and all-day snow.

Royce said the snowstorm presented a major hazard for drivers. He asked any motorists having trouble seeing the road to exit the freeway.

"The biggest thing is, if you don't have to go out tonight, don't," Royce said.

The snowstorm is expected to wash over all of the Wasatch Front by 4 a.m. Thursday, bringing up to 1 to 3 inches of snow in northern valleys, according to KSL-TV meteorologist Kevin Eubank. About 4 to 8 inches of snow are then expected to blanket much of central Utah.