Now that the 2016 Christmas season has come to an end, I’d like to comment on the commercialism that has taken place this year. Watching holiday entertainment on television is something my family looks forward to every year. But this year’s television entertainment was brought down by endless and repetitive commercials. I’d like to focus on the car commercials we saw this year.

Just an FYI to dealerships: your endless bombardment of commercials with screaming men, women and children running out to a car in their driveway with a red ribbon on its hood will not make me buy a car. Neither will your children and your extended families wishing me a “Merry Christmas.” What will make me buy a new car from you would be for your dealership to make an honest effort to lower your prices on the purchase of a new car.

Car dealerships need to regroup and have a serious talk with their advertising agencies. Broadcasting your car commercials every 60 seconds will not make me buy a new car from you, but to the chagrin of other advertisers, it will make me hit the mute button and walk away every time a commercial comes on.

Willy Bautner

Salt Lake City