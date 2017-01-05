As a resident of south-central Utah, I would like to thank President Obama for designating the Bears Ears National Monument. The Utah delegation immediately attacked the designation even though President Obama proclaimed 1.35 million acres, which is almost exactly the same amount put forth (1.4 million acres) for protection as a Bears Ears National Conservation Area by Rep. Rob Bishop in his failed Public Lands Initiative legislation.

The need for protection of this area has been discussed for many years. The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition asked President Obama for protection of this area because the Utah delegation failed to act. This landscape includes many sacred sites and archaeological treasures and is therefore well within the reach of the Antiquities Act. As a lifelong Utah resident, I am proud to live in such a beautiful place. When I travel and people ask me where I'm from, they say oh yeah Zion, Bryce, Arches, Canyonlands. Bears Ears National Monument will add to our legacy of beauty and caring for our planet.

John Williams

Marysvale, Piute County