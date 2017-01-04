Make it two University of Utah football players to declare for this spring's NFL Draft.

Two days after junior Marcus Williams announced that he'll be skipping his senior season with the Utes to enter the draft, offensive lineman Garett Bolles did the same in a post on Twitter Wednesday night.

Bolles decision comes as the latest step in a rather remarkable life turnaround for the 24-year-old. After a troubled adolescence, Bolles went on an LDS mission to Colorado and then became a five-star recruit last year at Snow College.

Courted by programs such as Florida, Arkansas and Michigan State, among many others, Bolles decided to stay close to home and sign with Utah.

In his one season in Salt Lake City, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bolles started all 13 games and quickly built a reputation for playing with great intensity at left tackle.

His departure is another loss for a Ute offensive line that will see stalwarts Isaac Asiata, J.J. Dielman, Sam Tevi and Nick Nowakowski graduate. In addition to a number of underclassmen on the team who will see an increased role in 2017, one arrival who could make an immediate impact is junior college commit Jordan Agasiva.

Bolles is married, and his wife of just over a year, Natalie, gave birth to a son right before Christmas.