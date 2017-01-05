The success of the campaign to sharply reduce homelessness in Salt Lake County depends on more than the amount of money various agencies are able to wrestle from public coffers. It also requires the goodwill and buy-in of the community as a whole, as well as a significant amount of money raised through charitable donations. That part of the equation was most generously boosted recently by a $4 million donation made in the name of a woman who devoted much of her life to helping people in need.

The gift will go toward construction of a homeless shelter for women which will be named after Geraldine King, a devout Catholic who raised seven children as a single mother and relied on public assistance for a couple of years to make ends meet. Her son, Pat King, announced the donation in her memory after closely studying plans to create four separate shelters to address the needs of different classes of homeless people. County leaders are hoping the healthy bequest will serve as seed money of sorts to encourage other potential benefactors to contribute to the cause.

The four-shelter plan will be expensive, and only part of the money necessary has so far been appropriated. Ongoing maintenance of the shelters will be costly and in the end, the enterprise will be successful only if private parties and non-profits generously open their checkbooks. The donation by Mr. Kingâ€™s family foundation is a strong example of the inclination of many in our community to offer time, money and other resources to help those in need of assistance. We also hope it is a sign of general support among the public for the plan to locate four shelters in different city neighborhoods.

Residents near the proposed shelters have voiced concerns about safety, property value and congestion. Many of them vocalized those concerns loudly at a packed hearing Tuesday at City Hall. Specifically, people who live near the proposed Sugar House shelter, which abuts a single-family neighborhood, worry it will attract crime. Mayor Jackie Biskupski later hinted she might relent and support finding a different site for that shelter.

Municipal leaders, particularly members of the Salt Lake City Council, have been targets of criticism and in some cases, threats of physical harm, for their votes on where to locate the shelters. The city made those decisions behind closed doors, without the kind of public input that normally would be solicited. This was a mistake. Going in, council members knew, or should have known, such a process would generate concern. Now it must build support after the fact and that will require a compromise between neighbors and the city.

For the benefit of the community as a whole, as well as those of its citizens in need of housing and other support, the program must succeed. This community consistently has shown willingness to offer help to those struggling to find stability. The $4 million offered by the King family is exemplary of that generosity, and hopefully a harbinger of more such support to come.