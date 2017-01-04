OGDEN — Eric Temple said he's gone from worrying to panicking about health care.

"It's going to be four years of anxiety for us," he said Wednesday. "The uncertainty is very troubling."

The Affordable Care Act that took effect in 2010 allowed him and his wife, who both have pre-existing conditions, to walk away from expensive high-risk pools and enroll in regular health care plans that cover most of their costly expenses.

But even with the help of federal subsidies, they still pay $1,800 a month in premiums, yet they'd hate to lose that opportunity completely.

The fate of Obamacare is a front-burner issue for the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump. This week, Republicans are meeting to discuss plans to repeal and replace the health care reform law, and Democrats are hoping to shield it from further destruction.

"The idea that we're simply going to go back as if it never existed is not very realistic," former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt said Wednesday.

He said it is more likely that Congress will seek bipartisan support of a plan, repairing some things set forth by the Affordable Care Act, repealing others and ultimately replacing others still.

"It will be years of iterations," Leavitt said on KSL Newsradio's "The Doug Wright Show."

Having had Type 2 diabetes for decades, Eric Temple is used to paying for health care, but his wife's care is what really worries him. She survived breast cancer 16 years ago, and the life-threatening disease is back — only this time, it is in her bones.

Just one of the medications Myrene Temple, 57, uses to stop the spread of disease throughout her body would cost $12,000 per month without insurance, which would be crippling to the family, Eric Temple, 60, said.

"We don't know what the future holds with treatment anyway, but without treatment, she won't be around for long," he said. "And when someone tries to take away the health insurance of my wife, I'm mad. I just don't know what else I can do."

The South Ogden man, who is independently employed, has tried to remain optimistic, hoping Congress considers the human impact of the decision.

"Whether they realize it now or not, we're all going to get old, we'll all get sick and we'll all die," he said. "We need something that does what the Affordable Care Act does and fixes the problems with it or we'll have 200,000 (Utahns) out in the cold."

And more Utahns than ever before are taking advantage of the benefits available through the federal marketplace this year, with enrollment up 23 percent over last year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As of Wednesday, 186,093 Utahns have selected a 2017 health care plan on healthcare.gov. Nationally, more than 8.8 million are enrolled (in the 39 states utilizing the federal marketplace), which is 2.3 percent over 2016 enrollment. The numbers follow a concerted push to increase Affordable Care Act enrollment, which the Associated Press reports is "a key measure of the program's success."

President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to "look out for the American people" in defending his legacy health care overhaul on Wednesday, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence stood firm in telling Republicans that dismantling Obamacare is No. 1 on Trump's list.

"We're going to be in the promise-keeping business," Pence declared at two separate Capitol news conferences. Just 16 days before Trump takes over the Oval Office, he said repealing and replacing Obama's law will be the president-elect's "first order of business."

Though Leavitt said "repeal and replace" has become more like a "rallying cry for Republicans."

He said the law has been around long enough to have earned favor for certain of its aspects, including children staying on their parents' policies until age 26, guaranteed coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions — "things Americans generally aspire to be true."

"There are other ways to accomplish these things that are different than the ACA, that, in my mind, would be improvements," Leavitt said. He expects multiple pieces of legislation to come in the next couple years, but said support from both parties is necessary.

"It's got to come to a bipartisan response to this," he said. "Republicans are going to require Democratic votes in Senate to get this done. They're going to have to find the places where the legislation works and do what they can to improve it."

"But the one thing you can count on, whatever changes that are made will be under the cover of a bill called 'repeal and replace,' because that is what the people were promised," Leavitt said, adding that access to affordable health care is a widely held aspiration.

He doesn't believe, however, that government or taxes should be used to cover health care for everyone and said Americans should use the available tools now to secure benefits for themselves, regardless of whether that will change.

"We are telling people that Utah's insurance marketplace is open for business in 2017 with premium subsidies that make it more affordable for thousands of Utah families. Changes will be coming, but we don't know what or when," said Jason Stevenson, education and communications director at the Utah Health Policy Project, an advocacy group for Utah's uninsured.

"So the best thing to do is lock in your insurance for 2017 and protect your family's health and financial security for the next year."

Eric Temple said that while he's not on the cheapest plan available, he's grateful for the option of affordable health care, and that so far, the life of his wife of 30 years has been spared.

"She's got the best attitude of anyone I know," he said. "She's a fighter."

And he said that while she's working on "getting healthy and strong," he's constantly trying to keep up on news regarding the Affordable Care Act — "trying to figure out what the future holds."

If he loses the option of being insured with help from the federal government, the family is already planning a "move to the bluest state possible with the best health care options available in a high-risk pool."

Barring that, Eric Temple said, "there is no other plan."

"I don't know what the future holds, but I'm trying to plan the best I can," he said.

The deadline for open enrollment is Jan. 31 and free assistance is available at takecareutah.org, or by calling 2-1-1.

