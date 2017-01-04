We are ready to go and hungry. We put in so many good numbers in the offseason, not just getting through the assignments, but hungry to do the assignments perfectly. Also, our team chemistry is awesome this year.

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s opening week for NCAA women’s gymnastics, and No. 6 Utah kicks things off with No. 7 Michigan in the Huntsman Center Saturday at 5 p.m. For Utah, the 2017 campaign is a chance to get back atop the Pac-12 podium and back into the NCAA Super Six finals.

The Red Rocks pieced together a solid season last year that included a strong showing to win their NCAA regional. But that regional was sandwiched in between yielding the league title to UCLA and faltering at the NCAA Championships. The finish left the returning gymnasts hungry for a better finish.

The road will not be easy as the collegiate gymnastics scene is as competitive as it has ever been. Utah was selected No. 6 in the preseason poll behind returning champion Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, UCLA and Florida. The Red Rocks sit at No. 2 in the Pac-12 coaches' poll close behind favorite UCLA.

“We are ready to go and hungry,” said sophomore MaKenna Merrell. “We put in so many good numbers in the offseason, not just getting through the assignments, but hungry to do the assignments perfectly. Also, our team chemistry is awesome this year.”

The Pac-12 and SEC, per usual, boast the most teams ranked in the top 10. But Oklahoma (Big 12) remains the team to beat and Michigan (Big Ten) is expected to be in the mix.

Boosting excitement around the sport is the season falls soon after the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials and the Rio Olympics. The two events made several elite gymnasts household names.

Freshman MyKayla Skinner, a 2016 Olympic alternate, is one of those elite gymnasts generating buzz. Skinner is slated to go all-around for Utah this Saturday and is as talented on the vault and floor as any gymnast around. The Arizona native performs a double twisting double back, which is one of the most difficult skills, on her first-floor pass. Red Rock fans will also get to see former Olympians Kyla Ross (London) and Madison Kocian (Rio) when UCLA comes to town in February.

“It’s going to be pretty amazing to watch this year,” said Skinner. “I’m excited to see how everyone does, and excited to see all of us transfer from Elite to college.”

Skinner admits it will be fun to compete against her former national teammates, but also stresses her focus is on her current team.

That current team has already well surpassed its season-ticket record with over 8,600 tickets being sold for 2017. It shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Utah has won 32 gymnastics attendance titles and the last four all-women’s sports attendance titles. Another boost was Salt Lake City ranked as the top television market for Olympic viewership, with gymnastics always high in popularity.

Although a lot of hype surrounds Skinner, another big piece to Utah’s puzzle is the return of fan favorite Kari Lee after she was lost last year to an Achilles tear.

“Losing Kari last year was really tough,” said Utah co-head coach Megan Marsden. “She’s proven to be a beamer and is really a quiet competitor who pushes this team.”

The All-American, who was the fourth Red Rock to tear an Achilles in as many years, will go on vault and beam against Michigan.

“She’s just a workhorse, that one,” said Utah trainer Katie Lorens about Lee’s ahead of schedule recovery.

Utah is also getting more help from Merrell and fellow sophomore Sabrina Schwab, who along with Skinner will make their debuts in the all-around. Both gymnasts had a strong offseason and looked great in the Red Rocks Preview in December. Merrell, Schwab and Skinner will account for half of Utah’s routines Saturday.

Looking ahead, Utah is realistic about being a young squad with 9-12 gymnasts being underclassmen. It is also realistic about the talent and leadership it has from its upperclassmen in senior All-American Baely Rowe and juniors Tiffani Lewis and Maddy Stover. Rowe and Lewis will compete in three events against Michigan, while the All-American Stover will go on beam where she recorded a 9.975 last year.

Rounding out the routines are freshman Kim Tessen and sophomore transfer Macey Roberts. The Utah native Tessen will compete on vault and bars, which she tied for the 2016 Junior Olympic championship on with Red Rock teammate Missy Reinstadtler. Roberts will go on floor. Tessen and Reinstadtler are somewhat in the shadow of Skinner, but very talented and expected to contribute. Reinstadtler is listed as an alternate on three events.

Number-seven Michigan is the first of nine top-20 ranked teams the Red Rocks will face in 2017. Saturday’s meet will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, and is one of eight Red Rock regular season meets that will air in 2017.