Is the BYU basketball team good enough to go into Moraga, California, and beat 19th-ranked Saint Mary’s?

Has Dave Rose’s squad put enough distance between Thursday and that bad home December memory of losing to Utah Valley, the night the Wolverines scored a zillion NBA-like points?

Maybe.

Or ...

No, and heck no, if you go by some ranking services. Ken Pomeroy has Saint Mary’s 19th and BYU 58th; Jeff Sagarin has the Gaels 32nd and the Cougars 60th; and RealTime RPI.com has Saint Mary’s 31st and BYU 111th.

It is a big enough battle among for one of the ESPN family to peek in for a look-see.

The Cougars’ best chance is to ride their strength and unleash their inside power game featuring Eric Mika and freshman Yoeli Childs. But their worst chance may come if either of those guys finds themselves sitting on the bench in foul trouble.

Saint Mary’s is a team that's registered a win over Stanford, chalked up victories over Nevada, Prairie View A&M, San Jose State, UAB, UC Irvine, Western Kentucky, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, South Carolina State, Loyola Marymount and San Diego. Yet it lost to the University of Texas at Arlington, a 12-3 team on an 11-game win streak.

What makes Saint Mary’s dangerous for the Cougars is the high level of execution Randy Bennett’s Australian-filled squad has displayed the past two seasons. Efficient and consistent, the Gaels will be a big challenge for Cougar defenders who’ve had their weak moments on that end of the court.

If Saint Mary’s shooters rain down bombs, BYU could be in trouble. The Cougars have had issues in their perimeter defense, even in the WCC.

On the other hand, Rose got a great effort from sophomore Nick Emery, who did a remarkable job on Santa Clara’s talented Jared Brownridge (2 of 8 shooting). Emery now leads the league in steals.

Saint Mary’s is shooting .395 from beyond the arc. The Cougars, who struggled early from distance, are shooting 44.3 percent on 8.5 makes from that range the past six games. If it gets into a war of making 3-pointers, BYU will have to be competitive.

But what about BYU’s inside attack?

The Cougars have Corbin Kaufusi back and he’s a guy who started 36 games before he took up playing football. He will come off the bench Thursday night.

The Mika-Childs combination has pushed BYU to first in the league in rebound offense, blocked shots, defensive rebounding and assists, primarily for makes inside the paint by post players.

Nationally, the Cougars are No. 2 in defensive rebounds per game and No. 3 in total rebounds per game. Mika is second in the country in free throws made (105) and attempted (138).

Because Mika and Childs have become such a big part of what BYU does this year as opposed to years past, they will put big pressure on officiating crews as to how they are defended and how their own defense draws whistles.

Childs leads the team in dunks with 19, while Mika is second with 17. Mika has 26 blocks to Childs’ 24, and Kaufusi is just beginning to see time after playing defensive end for a bowl team.

As productive as Mika and Childs have been, they’ve done so by logging just over half a game in playing time minutes due to foul trouble. Mika averages 26 minutes; Childs 23.

Saint Mary’s will come at the Cougars with Jock Landale, Calvin Hermanson and Emmett Naar. They are playmakers, smart and versatile.

So, can BYU go into Saint Mary’s and win?

A big part of that equation is BYU’s defense and if the Mika-Childs factor is on the court for most of the second half.