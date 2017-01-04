The new professional football franchise in town is giving the public the opportunity to make the team.

The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League, which will begin its first season on Feb. 16, will be holding an open tryout on Jan. 7 at the Riverbend Sports Complex in Salt Lake City.

The tryout will go from 8 a.m. to noon, with team president Thom Carter, head coach William McCarthy and director of team operations Ray Austin evaluating talent. Top performers will receive an invite to the team’s training camp later this month.

The team, which will play its home games at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, has signed a number of players who competed collegiately in Utah. Siaosi Aiono, Davion Orphey and Junior Salt played at the University of Utah, Devin Mahina went to BYU, Alex Wheat Jr. was at Utah State, Alex Land is a former Weber State Wildcat and Justin Brown played at SUU.

Cost for the tryout is $25 in advance and $50 at the door.

The franchise, which is one of 10 teams in the Indoor Football League, is hoping to make the fan experience an interactive one throughout the season, as followers of the team will have the chance to have input on a variety of different things, from play calling during a game to helping build the club.

The Screaming Eagles’ season will begin Feb. 16 at home against the Nebraska Danger.