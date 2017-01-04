Garrik Robinson and Madeline Cottle, of Highland, walk through a snowstorm in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, where Brighton Resort reported an accumulation of 9-14 inches of snow throughout the day. The picture was a lot different in the lower elevations of Salt Lake County, where south winds warmed the air, while the northern Wasatch Front, Cache Valley and the Wasatch Back saw snow throughout the day. Snow was expected to hit the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning, with new accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Skies should clear Thursday afternoon, with much colder temperatures.