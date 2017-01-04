SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $10 million in competitive grants to 59 Utah housing and service providers that serve people experiencing homelessness.

Continuum of Care grants, distributed annually, primarily fund permanent and transitional housing and related services for people who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

Rick M. Garcia, HUD's regional administrator, said securing safe, quality and affordable housing helps prevent homelessness.

“Continuing to fund our local continuums in the work they do is crucial for our shared goal to prevent and end homelessness throughout the Rocky Mountain region,” Garcia said in a news release.

More than $7.3 million of the total awarded to Utah housing or service providers went to nonprofit or government agencies in Salt Lake County, with the remainder going to providers elsewhere in the state.

Nationwide, HUD awarded approximately $1.95 billion in fiscal 2016. The amount awarded to Utah was about $30,000 less than the previous fiscal year.

HUD Secretary Julián Castro, in a prepared statement, said the latest round of Continuum of Care grants “mark another critical investment in support of those working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors."

“We know how to end homelessness and will continue to encourage our local partners to use the latest evidence to achieve success. These grants support proven strategies to end homelessness once and for all,” Castro said.

More than 1 million people experiencing homelessness each year are provided emergency, transitional and permanent housing, according to HUD. The department estimates that nearly 550,000 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2016.