TORONTO — Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says it doesn’t matter right now even if he knows exactly where his team sits in the Western Conference standings.

When a TV reporter told him earlier this week that his team had moved up to the No. 4 playoff position in the West, he didn't react like many coaches, who play like they don't know such things, as he quickly pointed out that his team was also “half a game out of seventh.”

Following Tuesday night’s loss to Boston, the Jazz are 22-14, a half-game out of the No. 4 spot held by the L.A. Clippers before Wednesday’s games and still a half game out of seventh, ahead of both Oklahoma City and Memphis, who the Jazz will visit in a few days.

But even though he knows precisely where his team stands as the halfway point of the season approaches, Snyder emphasizes that it makes little difference right now as the Jazz are in the midst of a tough five-game road trip that continues Thursday night (5:30 p.m. MT) against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre.

“Fourth place, sixth place, 10th place — it doesn’t really matter at this point,” Snyder said. “The road is hard and it’s a tough stretch. We just want to try to be better. If that’s our focus, that gives us the best opportunity to do that.”

Snyder said the team’s biggest challenge right now is getting everybody healthy, and when they do get healthy, figuring out how it will affect the team’s chemistry. The Jazz have not had a fully healthy team all season with every key player except Rudy Gobert missing at least five games.

Among the starters, Rodney Hood has missed five games, Gordon Hayward has missed seven, Derrick Favors has missed 15 and George Hill has missed 23. Then there are top reserves, Dante Exum (six games), Boris Diaw (eight) and Alec Burks, who missed the first 34 games of the season before finally returning to play three minutes against Brooklyn earlier this week.

“We’ve been playing injured all year,” Snyder said. “We’ve played without four starters, played without one or two starters the whole year, literally. Sometimes your greatest strength is perceived as your greatest weakness. Our weakness of being injured — thin — has also made us a really together group and we’ve got to maintain that as we get healthy.”

The Jazz are as healthy as they’ve been all season with just Hill and Exum on the injured list. Hill got the big bandage off his lip, which required 22 stitches, and Exum is improving after resting his knee because of tendinitis. Earlier in the week, Snyder said both players may return at the same time, but Wednesday evening, the Jazz injury report lists Exum as "questionable" and Hill as still "out."

Players such as Shelvin Mack, Joe Johnson, Joe Ingles and Diaw have all filled in nicely at times over the past month, but if and when the Jazz get fully healthy, they could each see their minutes dwindle.

The Raptors have been the second-best team in the Eastern Conference all season, but have struggled of late, losing three of their last four on a Western road trip, including a 28-point loss in San Antonio Tuesday night.

The six-game road trip began with a 104-98 win over the Jazz on Dec. 23 and followed with a four-point win over Portland, before losses at Golden State and Phoenix. The Raptors bounced back with a 99-91 win over the Lakers on New Year’s Day before falling to the Spurs on Tuesday.

DeMar DeRozan (27.5 ppg) and Kyle Lowry (22.7 ppg) form one of the best backcourts in the league and they’re joined by former Jazzman DeMarre Carroll (9.4 ppg), Jonas Valanciunas (12.1 ppg) and Pascal Siakam (4.6 ppg) in the starting lineup. Former Utah Ute center Jakob Poeltl didn’t play in the game in Salt Lake but had nine rebounds and four points in Tuesday’s loss in 26 minutes.

After Thursday’s game, the Jazz head to Minneapolis to take on the Timberwolves Saturday night before concluding their trip Sunday at Memphis. Their first game back next week will be against the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.