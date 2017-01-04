LA VERKIN, Washington Couny — A Hurricane city employee who died at a construction site Tuesday has been identified.

Steve Cox, 58, died after being struck by a rotating back hoe and pinned to the side of a trench he was working in near La Verkin Creek, according to police.

Cox was marking the location of a water line during work on a gas line relocation project when the fatal incident occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday, said La Verkin Police Chief Ben Lee. Emergency responders arrived at the site, but Cox died at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators concluded the death was accidental, Lee said.

Hurricane police said Wednesday that Cox had worked for the city for 20 years. He was in the Hurricane Public Works Department at the time of his death.