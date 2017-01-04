As a group, I don’t know if we really know what we’re walking into here on Thursday. It will be the first game where the gym is definitely full of more fans that want us to lose than win. It’s an emotional place.

BYU (11-4, 2-0)

at No. 19 Saint Mary’s (12-1, 2-0)

Thursday, 9 p.m. MST McKeon Pavilion

Moraga, Calif.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

MORAGA, Calif. — Only a handful of current BYU players have been to Saint Mary’s McKeon Pavilion.

And only one of them, sophomore forward Eric Mika, has participated in a victory there.

Mika was a freshman three years ago when the Cougars rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat the Gaels for the first time at 3,500-seat McKeon Pavilion.

This week, Mika recalled getting into early foul trouble, guarding then-Saint Mary’s star Brad Waldow, and his team falling behind.

“We were down (double digits), which they can do to you because they run simple stuff but they’re just so efficient,” Mika said. “They stick to what they do and they’re well-coached, disciplined and a really good team. It was a good opportunity to go in there and show where we were at back then, just like it is now. We’re excited to be back.”

BYU is looking for another upset Thursday (9 p.m., MST, ESPNU) as it invades No. 19 Saint Mary’s in a key showdown in the West Coast Conference race.

“It’s an electric atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity for us,” guard Nick Emery said. “We’re going to a top-25 team and it’s a great opportunity for us as young guys to go into Saint Mary’s, a small but really tough place to win. But we’re going to be ready and we’ve been preparing pretty well.”

Since joining the WCC in 2011, the Cougars have had more success at The Kennel, home of WCC perennial champion Gonzaga, than at McKeon Pavilion. BYU is 1-4 at Saint Mary’s during that time.

BYU coach Dave Rose said Thursday’s venue offers the most hostile environment his team has played in front of so far this season.

“As a group, I don’t know if we really know what we’re walking into here on Thursday. It will be the first game where the gym is definitely full of more fans that want us to lose than win. It’s an emotional place,” Rose said. “I hope that we’re ready for what we’re going to see. It’s the best team we’ve played, the most experienced group that we’ve played and there’s a lot on the line.

"It’s a league game and the first nationally ranked team that we’ve played," Rose continued. "We’re in really unfamiliar territory as far as experience is concerned. Hopefully our guys will be ready for it.”

Saint Mary’s (12-1, 2-0) returns all of its starters from last season, headlined by 6-foot-11 center Jock Landale, who averages 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

What makes the Gaels even better this season?

“Probably the biggest difference is the fact that (Landale) is so much improved in his ability to find the other guys,” Rose said. “His ability to catch it and then read what the other team is doing and finding the other guys has really improved.”

“He touches the ball every possession,” Mika said of Landale. “Everything runs through him. We’re going to have a tough time keying in on him because he’s a good player. He’s smart, he’s efficient, just like their offense is. We have to have the right defensive attitude going in and we’ll be all right.”

Previous meetings between BYU (11-4, 2-0) and Saint Mary’s pitted the Cougars’ uptempo style against the Gaels’ slowdown approach.

“What’s really important for us is our shot selection, more than the pace. We need to get the ball in the paint,” Rose said. “Obviously we need to hit big shots. Our ability to speed up this game I don’t think is as important as it’s been in the past.”

Rose knows how hard it is to win at McKeon Pavilion but he’s optimistic that his team can have the same kind of success it had three years ago.

“In every game in that gym, it seems like they go on a run and then we go on a run,” Rose said. “In that game (in 2014), we got down double figures and then made a huge run at the end. Hopefully, that’s where we’re playing our best on Thursday — to finish out the game and be in a position that we can win it.”