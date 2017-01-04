SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Key Bank on Tuesday.

The man they're looking for was arrested for investigation of robbing the same bank in 2003, only to have the case dismissed in court because a key witness failed to show up, according to court records.

On Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., police say man walked into Key Bank, 410 E. 400 South, and handed a teller a note claiming he had a gun and demanded cash.

The man was described as white adult, about 5-foot-10, unshaven, and initially wearing a navy blue baseball hat before taking it off, along with a blue jacket over a sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Wednesday, police announced that based on surveillance video from the bank, detectives believe David Levon Perkins, 39, is responsible for the bank robbery.

Perkins also has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to show up to court on felony drug possession charges filed in 2015, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Perkins can call police at 801-799-3000.