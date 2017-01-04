This past December wasn't just about giving and receiving gifts. It was also about showing love and compassion to those who may be hurting.

On Dec. 1, news broke that a 15-year-old student at a Bountiful high school fired a gun in a classroom. He was quickly disarmed after the event, and no one was hurt. Our photojournalists were there to capture images of the community coming together to help those affected by the event find healing.

On Dec. 13, Salt Lake City mayor Jackie Biskupski also announced the opening of four new homeless shelters in the city. The new spaces are meant to provide resources, assistance and relief to those in need. Our photojournalists captured images of the announcement by local officials, as well as other organizations in the Salt Lake Valley doing their part to help those in need this winter.

On another note, the Jazz, Utes and Cougars also took center stage with intense slam dunks, heartwarming fist pumps and winning moves. Mitt Romney even made an appearance at the Dec. 29 men's basketball game between the BYU Cougars and Santa Clara Broncos at the Marriott Center in Provo.

