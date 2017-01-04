You’ve got to be really dialed in to a tough environment and a team playing their first Pac-12 home game. There should be a lot of energy in the building. We are going to have to be ready to go.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The way Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak sees it, the Utes are healthy and from that perspective it’s “as good a time as any to get out on the road and play.”

It may not be any tougher, however, than facing 17th-ranked Arizona at the rowdy McKale Center.

“You’ve got to be really dialed in to a tough environment and a team playing their first Pac-12 home game,” Krystkowiak said. “There should be a lot of energy in the building. We are going to have to be ready to go.”

The Utes (10-3, 1-0) enter the game riding a three-game winning streak, including a 76-60 win over Colorado last Sunday in the Huntsman Center.

Arizona coach Sean Miller is expecting the Wildcats (13-2, 2-0) to be challenged tremendously Thursday (8 p.m., FS1).

“I look at (Utah) as one of the top four teams in the conference,” he said at his weekly press conference.

Miller cited the boost transfers David Collette (15.2 ppg) and Sedrick Barefield (14.2 ppg) have given the Utes since becoming eligible five games ago.

Krystkowiak, meanwhile, sees an Arizona-type team that is extremely talented and well coached. He noted that the Wildcats make scoring baskets very difficult, adding that they’re one of the better teams in the country at defending and are a real physical squad.

Especially problematic, Krystkowiak continued, is that Arizona has made as many free throws as its opposition has attempted. He said the Wildcats have a lot of athletes that are driving and battling for rebounds.

Utah faces a big, but familiar, challenge in 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen. The Utes recruited the forward from Finland, who leads Arizona with 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

“I thought he had that ability coming in,” Krystkowiak said. “I thought he’s a future pro and an unbelievably skilled big man that loves the game.”

Krystkowiak added that he loves Markkanen and his family on and off the court. They had a great time on their visit to Utah and Krystkowiak noted that he also saw them in Finland.

“We lost out to a good basketball program,” Krystkowiak said. “I’m not excited about playing against him, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Wildcats have other weapons as well — a lot of them as a matter of fact.

Freshman guards Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons average 12 points apiece. Junior center Dusan Ristic contributes 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Then there’s senior guard Kadeem Allen and junior guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who are skilled distributors.

“We’re going to have our hands full,” said Utah forward Kyle Kuzma. “They’ve got a potential lottery pick so we are going to have to be on our P’s and Q’s.”

EXTRA STUFF: Both teams lost to Butler this season. Arizona dropped a 69-65 decision in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, while Utah fell to the Bulldogs 68-59 in the Huntsman Center on Nov. 28 ... The Utes have lost six straight at Arizona, a skid that dates back to 1992 ... The Wildcats lead the all-time series 30-29 and hold a 17-8 advantage in Tucson ... Utah won last year’s lone meeting 70-64 in Salt Lake City.

*****

Utah (10-3, 1-0)

at No. 17 Arizona (13-2, 2-0)

McKale Center, Tucson

Thursday, 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: ESPN 700AM

