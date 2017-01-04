WEST JORDAN — Cleaning up snow from driveways is something most people have had to do the past few days. Bethany Bowker, meanwhile, was trying to figure how how to clean a different kind of mess: human feces.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Bowker left to pick up her children from school. That’s when she noticed the foul-smelling feces scattered all over her driveway and her car at her West Jordan home.

“At first I thought, 'Wow, some bird really took a dump on my car,'" she said.

Bowker quickly realized it was human waste.

"I wanted to vomit," she said. "It's disgusting."

Then Bowker realized it wasn't the first time it had happened.

“This has happened before, but not to this extent,” she said.

Bowker recalls one time years ago seeing similar matter all over her property. She believes it came from a commercial aircraft releasing waste from the air at the wrong time.

Bowker's home is south of Salt Lake City International Airport, and it’s not uncommon for her to see dozens of airplanes fly over her house daily, she said.

This time, she documented the dumping to report to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I just want it to stop,” Bowker said.

The FAA regional office released a statement Tuesday, noting that the agency "periodically receives reports of blue ice (frozen wastewater) falling on a house. If the person can tell us exactly when and where it happened, we can try to run radar replays to see if an aircraft flew overhead around that time. We don’t provide any advice on how to clean up blue ice.”

The FAA website also states: "The aircrew cannot dump the wastewater in flight because the waste valve is located on the exterior of the aircraft, and only ground crew can operate the valve," but occasionally the holding tank or drain tube develops a leak.

Nancy Volmer, spokeswoman for the airport, said the responsible party for cleanup should be the city.

“The complainant should call nonemergency 911 dispatch and report a hazardous material cleanup,” she said.

The mess was cleaned up a few hours later.

"I'm just glad I wasn't outside when it happened," Bowker said.