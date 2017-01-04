PROVO — The buses in Provo School District are going green with the help of a new grant from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

In December, the department received $5 million out of the $20 million available in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Targeted Airshed Grants program.

Through that grant, the Provo district will have enough funding to purchase eight new school buses. The new buses will reduce emissions by 20.7 tons of nitrogen oxide, 0.807 tons of particulate matter, 1.66 tons of hydrocarbons and 7.54 tons of carbon monoxide, district officials said.