ST. GEORGE — Six more Fundamentalist LDS Church members charged with food stamp fraud reached plea deals Wednesday that will keep them out of jail.

Winford Johnson Barlow, Kimball Dee Barlow, Rulon Mormon Barlow, Ruth Peine Barlow, Kristal Meldrum Dutson and Hyrum Bygnal Dutson admitted in federal court to a misdemeanors charge of knowingly transferring Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits in a manner contrary to government regulations.

In exchange, prosecutors recommended no jail, probation or restitution for the six men and women. Prosecutors required them to attend a Department of Agriculture training session on the proper of use of SNAP benefits.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Braithwaite accepted the agreements at a hearing Wednesday.

Eight of the 11 defendants in the case have now taken plea deals. One of the defendants, Lyle Jeffs, fled home custody last summer and remains on the run.

They were originally charged with felony conspiracy to commit SNAP benefits fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege the group diverted millions of dollars in federal benefits, funneling some money to front companies and to pay for a tractor, a truck and other items.