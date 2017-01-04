DUCHESNE — A man accused of killing his father in Duchesne then fleeing to Colorado in a string of alleged crimes now faces additional charges, including aggravated murder.

Charges against James Main Jr., 34, were amended Dec. 20 to include first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and two counts of aggravated robbery. The new charges also include felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor; and carrying a loaded firearm in an unlawful place, a class B misdemeanor.

Main was originally charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, as well one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

According to police, Main's father, 56-year-old James Main Sr., called police Oct. 28 reporting that his son had just stolen his gun, a Stoeger 357 revolver, from his home at 27049 W. U.S. 40.

James Main Sr. told police his son "was acting crazy and sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and then threatened to stab his truck tire," a police affidavit states.

Police searched the mountainous area around the man's cabin for James Main Jr. but didn't locate him.

On Oct. 29, Roosevelt police responded to a call of shots fired at 325 N. Bonnie Drive, where officers were told James Main Jr. had abducted a man and a woman at gunpoint from their home, then forced them to drive him in their car to that location.

The man and the woman broke free after a physical altercation with Main at the home, the affidavit states. Main fired a shot at the two in their car as they attempted to drive away, shooting out a back window.

During the altercation, a resident at the home wrestled a gun later identified as a Stoeger 357 revolver away from Main, police said.

The man who was abducted told police that "James had been bragging to him that he had just shot his father," the affidavit states. Police returned to the home of James Main Sr. and found him dead from two gunshot wounds. Two spent 357-caliber shell casings were located.

A manhunt began and Main was arrested Oct. 30 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Associated Press reported that as police pursued Main in Colorado, the Utah man led officers on two high-speed chases; broke into a woman's home to change his clothes, then forced her to leave with him in her car; crashed another stolen car; and stole a bicycle.

Main remains in custody in Mesa County Jail in Grand Junction where he is being investigated for a litany of offenses including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary, reckless endangerment and eluding officers.

No court dates have been set regarding the charges in Utah.