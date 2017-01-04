Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wrote a heartwarming letter to his son this week that will surely touch down on your heart.

In the letter, titled “Dear Chosen,” which was published on The Players' Tribune, Newton addressed his almost 1-year-old son, saying that he is “amazed about God’s creation.”

Newton said that he hopes Chosen lives a better life than Newton ever did.

“Don’t be like me, son, be better than me. And create your own inspiration so you won’t expect something from nothing, Just hard work and determination,” he wrote.

Newton expressed his surprise that he even has a son, saying that it’s unbelievable how fast Chosen has grown.

He also wrote that Chosen’s mom — Jackie Newton — “is the best thing to happen to me yet I have failed in some regards. But I still love her unconditionally.”

The NFL quarterback wrote that it’s his job to prepare his son as best he can, and that he will do whatever it takes to raise his child the right way.

“I pray for your blessings and I pray for your peace,” he wrote. “I pray I am the most influential person in your life until the day I am deceased. Chosen, I will always be there when you need me. And I am writing you this for you to see, to show you how much I love you, and what a real man is supposed to be.”

You can read the entire melodic letter at The Players' Tribune.

This isn’t the first time Newton’s family has made the spotlight. As USA Today reported in February of last year, Newton shared a text message he received from his mom just hours before Super Bowl 50, encouraging him to “remember god” and try his best during the game.