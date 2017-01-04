Switching basketball hoops at the half is historically confusing for the teams on the floor and Louisville capitalized on the confusion in its game against Duke on Monday.

In a play call that may cause teams all over the country to think twice when they come out of the locker room at the beginning of the second half, Louisville coach Jeff Walz had his team set up on the wrong end of the floor on purpose. Walz's inbounder then threw the ball in and his point guard dribbled to the opposite end of the court for an easy layup.

