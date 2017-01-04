Here’s the news of the morning for January 4.

Don’t get too attached to the homeless shelter locations

It looks like those homeless resource centers announced last month may not be set in stone.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said on Tuesday that she and the City Council are reconsidering the locations of the four shelters after hearing from residents, according to the Deseret News.

Biskupski’s comments came just after more than 150 people flooded Salt Lake’s City Council chambers on Tuesday to offer complaints about the resource centers. Many of the residents who spoke at the meeting were from Sugar House, the Deseret News reported.

"Our little neighborhood will be destroyed for a decade or more if this goes wrong," Chris Sveiven, who lives one house away from proposed resource center at 653 E. Simpson Ave. (2240 South), told the Deseret News. "And I have every reason to believe that this will go wrong from the way this has been handled. None of you can promise this will be handled well. It's been handled poorly from the beginning."

But Biskupski said these concerns have helped lawmakers reassess the homeless shelter locations, according to the Deseret News. The sites have been purchased, but it doesn’t mean the centers will go there. She said city leaders will consider resident concerns before moving forward.

"Then we'll see what happens," she said.

Phone scam targets Utahns

No, there isn’t a deadline to sign up for solar energy.

State officials warned Utah consumers Tuesday about a new scam in which callers are pretending to be government workers who say that Utahns have a deadline to sign up for solar energy, according to the Deseret News.

The Utah Public Service Commission said this is untrue.

"The Utah Public Service Commission does not make telemarketing calls to the public and does not authorize anyone to do so on its behalf,” Commission Chairman Thad LeVar told the Deseret News. “Anyone who claims otherwise is simply lying."

Callers will even adopt government-sounding names to entice callers into buying a hoax product.

So what should you do if you get one of these calls?

“Imposter scams prey on your trusting nature with convincing names and language to confuse you into thinking it’s the real deal,” Giani said. “Hang up the phone and call the real agency to verify before acting first."

Utah twins join nationwide phenomenon

Utah newborn twins Matthew and James Criddle were two of four sets of twins across the country who were born one year apart, but on the same night, according to the Deseret News.

In Utah, the Criddles were born literally one minute apart (James at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Matthew at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday), but will celebrate their birthdays in different years.

It was a similar scenario in Glendale, Arizona, where Sawyer Matthew and Everett Jackson Shay were born 10 minutes apart — 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, respectively.

Megyn Kelly makes the move from Fox News to NBC

Megyn Kelly, often the face of the conservative Fox News, will move over to NBC News in the near future, according to The New York Times. She will headline a daily daytime talk show and a Sunday newsmagazine show (like “60 Minutes”) on NBC.

Her decision to move will be met with an observative eye from critics, insiders told The New York Times. Executives and insiders of NBC told The Times that they're wondering if she can host a daytime talk show, given that she’s been used to an hour-long program that didn’t always focus on politics.

Kelly herself said she isn’t obsessed with politics. Instead, she hopes to “combine the qualities of Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters and Charlie Rose” in her new program, according to The New York Times.

Kelly’s newsmagazine show will be NBC’s way of competing with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” The Times reported.

But media critics wrote on Tuesday that there are potential risks to this move for Kelly. It will test both her and the network, and it’s unclear about whether or not she can succeed on a more liberal news station like NBC. It's also questionable if her Fox News audience will follow her.

And Jack Shafer over at Politico said this move is a big mistake for Kelly, since she’ll be reduced to a “talking head” and not a leading host like she has been on Fox News.

The move also raises questions for Fox News, which is on the hunt for a new successful talk show host.

Paragliding over a city of fireworks

OK, so, it’s New Year’s Eve and you’re really excited for fireworks.

What do you do? Paraglide, obviously.

That’s what this guy decided to do to end 2016. What a way to ring in the New Year.